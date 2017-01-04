Source: Liberty Blitzkrieg

by Michael Krieger

"The biggest disappointment regarding Donald Trump since being elected President has been his total embrace of dangerous Wall Street thieves. As it is currently structured and incentivized, the financial services industry represents one of the most destructive and least beneficial forces within the U.S. economy. It is essentially a parasitic industry. Unfortunately, Trump didn't merely pick one or two competent finance guys to be in charge of finance-related jobs. Rather, he decided to surround himself with some of the worst of the worst (see links at the end) within an industry that often operates like a criminal syndicate." (01/04/17)

https://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2017/01/04/donald-trump-has-an-enormous-and-very-dangerous-wall-street-blind-spot/