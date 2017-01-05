Declare Your Independence With Ernest Hancock, 01/04/17

Source: Freedom's Phoenix

"Rick Ralkvinge (Founder of the first Pirate Party — Sweden, Germany, Austria) comes on the show to talk about why he started the Pirate Party — Jeff Berwick (The Dollar Vigilante; Anarchast) provides and update on Anarchapulco 2017 — Hour 4 Bonus, podcast with Davi Barker (Survivor Max)." [various formats] (01/04/17)

https://www.freedomsphoenix.com/Media/210064-2017-01-03-01-04-16-rick-falkvinge-jeff-berwick-davi-barker-video.htm