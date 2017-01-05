The Jason Stapleton Program, 01/04/17

Source: The Jason Stapleton Program

"There will be no repeal of Obamacare. Republicans WILL pass legislation they will call a repeal, but like most things that come out of politicians mouths, it will be a lie. On today's show, we're going to discuss the Republicans proposed plan in detail and explain how they're screwing over everyone who voted for them. My greatest fear is no one will be paying enough attention to recognize the deceit and treachery." [various formats] (01/04/17)

