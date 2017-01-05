Philippines: Six killed as gunmen storm North Cotabato jail

Source: Tuscaloosa Times

"In a dramatic and violent jailbreak, armed men linked to Muslim rebel groups are said to have barged into a prison in the Philippines on Wednesday. According to reports, there were nearly 100 armed men that stormed into the North Cotabato District jail, Kidapawan in southern Philippines and opened fire on the jail officials, killing one prison guard. The North Cotabato jail has nearly 1,511 inmates, out of which 158 were freed by the armed men." (01/05/17)

