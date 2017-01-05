Congressional Republicans launch long-promised repeal of ObamaCare

Source: Washington Post

"Congressional Republicans launched their long-promised effort on Wednesday to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, even as they acknowledged that they may need several months to develop a replacement along conservative lines. Signifying how enormous a priority the issue is for the incoming administration, Vice President-elect Mike Pence met privately to discuss it with House and Senate Republicans. He offered no details afterward on what a new health-care law might look like but vowed to unwind the existing one through a mixture of executive actions and legislation. Meanwhile, President Obama made a rare Capitol Hill appearance, meeting behind closed doors with Democrats from both chambers. He urged members of his political party not to help the GOP devise a new health-care law." (01/04/17)

  • MamaLiberty

    I always knew that there was zero chance of getting government out of our health care or medical choices. I don't hear anyone asking just how the government has any authority to dictate our medical and insurance choices, or to assume any power to do so.

    Remember that the camel is a horse constructed by a committee. The only thing the congress could do to actually improve the situation would be to back out of it completely, but we know that's not happening. So, we are left with a fervent hope that the big committees on the hill won't come up with anything worse. But, by golly, they probably can. Three headed camels, anyone?