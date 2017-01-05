Argentina: Macri could be investigated for fraud in bond sales

Source: PanAm Post

"In February, Argentina’s federal court will have to decide whether to investigate President Mauricio Macri for allegedly fixing the price of the dollar through the issuance of external debt and Lebacs (short-term debt securities), which some say harmed the country’s economy. On December 7, federal prosecutor Paloma Ochoa asked Judge Daniel Refecas to file a complaint against Macri and two officials in his administration for the issuance of more than AR $685 billion (over US $40 billion) in short-term debt securities." (01/04/17)

