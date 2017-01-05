Why we need a New Left internationalism

Source: In These Times

by Leon Fink

"Right-wing populists from Donald Trump to British Brexiters to French National Front presidential candidate Marine Le Pen are all playing the nationalist card. They are ﬂaying a liberal internationalist world order that has hemorrhaged the jobs of the domestic working class for the proﬁts of a ﬁnancial elite. In response to the Right’s success, many progressives yearn to advance a full-on populist message of their own. This populist Left (both in the U.S. and in Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party) addresses the same domestic anxieties as the Right, holding out hope for a return to a buoyant national economy, diﬀerentiating themselves by promising a fairer distribution of wealth and reduced carbon footprint." [editor's note: This will likely piss off a lot of readers; call it oppo research – SAT] (01/04/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/19759/trade-tpp-populist-internationalism-left-isolationism-globalization