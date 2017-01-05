A "new Cold War" against Russia is a terrible idea

Source: The New Republic

by Jeet Heer

Donald Trump is often described as an unconventional politician, but there is at least one surprising way he’s following in the footsteps of his most recent predecessors. Both George W. Bush and Barack Obama began their presidencies with high hopes of improving U.S.-Russian relations. At a 2001 summit in Slovenia, Bush met with Vladimir Putin and famously said, 'I looked the man in the eye. I found him very straightforward and trustworthy — I was able to get a sense of his soul.' In 2009 in Geneva, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, a button that was supposed to be marked with the word 'reset.' (Unfortunately, and perhaps prophetically, the word used was перегрузка, meaning 'overload.') But by the end of his presidency, Bush had to defuse a conflict between Russia and neighboring Georgia, while Obama has contended with Russian adventurism in Ukraine and interference [sic] in the U.S. election. In response to the latter, Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats last month, declaring them persona non grata in the U.S." [editor's note: This is stating the obvious, but might be needed for some "neo-McCarthyists" on the left – SAT] (01/04/17)

