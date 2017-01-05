Will DeVos avoid the Beltway education trap?

Source: USA Today

by Jim Stergios & Charles Chieppo

"Every administration since President George H.W. Bush's has pinned its hopes of transforming American K-12 education on several thousand bureaucrats in the Lyndon B. Johnson Building in Washington, D.C. and the Beltway lobbyists perched on their doorstep. Betsy DeVos, president-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the Education Department, needs a different plan. Given that the federal government contributes approximately 10% of the total spending in the nation's sprawling, decentralized landscape of 100,000 public K-12 schools, it is neither plausible nor desirable that an Education secretary chase the chimera of a transformational national education policy." (01/03/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/01/03/devos-beltway-education-trap-charter-schools-reform-column/95849274