An arrogant entrance, a sad exit

Source: Our Future

by Sam Pizzigati

"Republican leaders in Congress have never (in any of our lifetimes) entered a new year with higher hopes. They don’t just have a lockgrip on both chambers. They have an incoming president who’s itching to sign pretty much any legislation GOP lawmakers plop on his desk. The plopping, GOP lawmakers have pledged, will begin almost as soon as Donald Trump takes his first steps into the Oval Office. They’re now rushing along legislation that would repeal Obamacare, neutralize the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and undo a host of new regulations that protect working people. The economist Anthony Atkinson, the godfather of modern research on inequality, passed away on New Year's Day. The responsibility for tracking (and resisting) the inequality of the new Trump era will fall on the many scholars he inspired. All these initiatives, in the end, will have the exact same impact. They’ll all, once signed into law, make America’s rich and powerful even richer and more potent. Repealing Obamacare, for instance, would also erase the pesky taxes on the rich that foot the program’s bill." [editor's note: Is it just me, or could this title fit Obama in both senses? – SAT] (01/04/17)

