For Democrats, 2017 will be year of living stupidly

Source: Town Hall

by Kurt Schlichter

"If you thought 2016 was packed full of liberal foolishness, just wait until you get a load of 2017. As 2016 ends, progressives enter the new year terrified that Donald Trump will continue to run circles around them, and their epic meltdown is only going to get more epically meltdownier. They’ve been shrill, stupid, and annoying for the last two months, but brace yourself for the next 12. Fear is going to make them go nuts — not the fear that Trump will be a failure, but the gut-wrenching, mind-numbing fear that Donald Trump will be a success." [editor's note: Why would this year be any different?- SAT] (01/02/17)

http://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/01/02/for-democrats-2017-will-be-the-year-of-living-stupidly-n2265749