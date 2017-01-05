Georgetown Philosophy & Anthropology departments co-sponsor anti-Trump "teach in"

Source: Fox News

"Two academic departments at Washington DC’s prestigious Georgetown University are co-sponsoring a 'teach-in' later this month to discuss the 'racism, bigotry, and oppression' of Donald Trump, according to a report from Campus Reform. The eight-hour event will take place January 14 on the Georgetown campus, and is billed as a gathering of 'DC activists/organizers and academics from across disciplines to discuss the nature of the relationship of Trumpism to racism, bigotry, and oppression in all its multifaceted forms and the urgent question of how the left should move forward.' In a Facebook post advertising the event, which is officially titled 'Resisting, Organizing, and Building in the Age of Trump,' organizers described Donald Trump’s election as an example of the longstanding 'racism, structural inequality, and injustice' in America." [editor's note: One wonders if they will begin with a history lesson on Mccarthyism; pr0bably not – SAT] (01/04/17)

http://heatst.com/culture-wars/georgetown-trump-activism/