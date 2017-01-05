Paul uses Obamacare repeal to protest debt

Source: USA Today

"Sen. Rand Paul voted Wednesday against the first step in repealing the Affordable Care Act because the underlying budget proposal increases the federal debt over 10 years. Paul, a Kentucky Republican with a history of casting protest votes, was the only GOP senator opposed. After the 51-48 vote in the Senate, the budget resolution, which includes the mechanisms to start repealing the 2010 health care law in addition to general spending levels for the federal government over the next decade, will be debated for the next week." [editor's note: Multitasking is allowed in Congress – SAT] (01/04/17)

