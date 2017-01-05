US Labor department sues Google for compensation data

Source: Reuters

"The U.S. Department of Labor said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google unit seeking access to the company's compensation data and documents as part of a routine compliance evaluation. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) said it had sought the data about the company's equal opportunity program in September 2015. The company failed to submit despite many opportunities, the OFCCP said. As a federal contractor, Google must agree to permit the federal government to inspect and copy records and information relevant to its compliance with the equal employment laws administered by OFCCP." (01/04/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-alphabet-lawsuit-idUSKBN14O2D9