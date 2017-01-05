Sweden: Queen says palace is haunted by ghosts

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"Queen Silvia of Sweden believes her royal palace is haunted, according to a documentary to be aired on Swedish public television on Thursday. She said she shares 17th-century Drottningholm Palace, with 'small friends … ghosts. It's really exciting. But you don't get scared,' she said. The building, near Stockholm, is the permanent residence of the queen and her husband, King Carl XVI Gustaf. The documentary, Drottningholm Palace: A Royal Home, was made by public broadcaster SVT and airs in Sweden on Thursday. " (01/04/17)

