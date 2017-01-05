Legal cannabis advocates: Thousands of joints at Trump inauguration

Source: Smell the Truth

"Donald Trump is struggling to find popular entertainers willing to perform at his inauguration, but at least attendants will be treated to free weed. An advocacy group instrumental in legalizing marijuana in Washington, D.C. now plans to distribute 4,200 joints while parading towards the inauguration on Jan. 20, reports WTOP.com.

DCMJ founder Adam Eidenger, who helped in the success of 2014’s Initiative 71, plans to have thousands of legal cannabis supporters light up their free joints four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump’s inaugural speech." (01/04/17)

