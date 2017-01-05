Source: CounterPunch

by Edmund Berger

"Despite not even being installed in office yet, the soon-to-be-leader of the United States brazenly deployed [Twitter] to carry out government contracting cronyism, call for the imprisonment of flag-burners, and get death-threats rained down upon a unionist who contradicted one of the incoming administration's best narratives. Trump, somehow, has managed to now top all these by using Twitter to announce the advent of a new nuclear arms race — a Cold War 2.0 against, oddly enough, Vladimir Putin. Every step Trump has taken since election day has confirmed many of the worst fears of anarchists and libertarians. This latest maneuver is a continuation, for nuclear arms build-up is one of the gravest threats to the possibility of a stateless society." (01/05/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/05/the-coming-state-of-fear/