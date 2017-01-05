Source: The American Conservative

by Daniel R DePetris

"Between the cyberattacks it allegedly directed, its continued military support for the Assad regime in Syria, its deployment of nuclear-capable missiles on NATO's eastern border, and its obstruction in the UN Security Council, Russia has gotten a lot of people in Washington angry — and justifiably so. It is a certainty that once the new administration is settled in and the new Congress gets down to business, sanctions bills targeting Moscow’s economy will be introduced and debated. They will likely pass. An important question, however, is whether more sanctions will help or hurt a U.S.-Russia relationship that has plunged deeper and deeper into the sewer over the past two years. For Russia hawks in Washington and Western Europe, that seems to be precisely the objective: Moscow is acting badly and making peaceful relations harder to attain, so Russia's ties with the West ought to suffer. But retribution shouldn't be the sole objective here." (01/05/17)

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/think-before-sanctioning-russia/