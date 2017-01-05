France: Citizen's organs now become state property unless they specifically decline

Source: WFXT Fox 25

"All French citizens are now automatic organ donors, unless they officially opt out of the program. A new law that went into effect on Jan. 1 makes everyone an organ and tissue donor. People can opt out of the program, but they must enroll in something called the National Rejection Register in order to do so." (01/04/17)

http://www.fox25boston.com/news/french-citizens-now-automatic-organ-donors-under-new-law/481205340