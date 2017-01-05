Source: Independent Institute

by Abigail R Hall Blanco

"When I tell people about the policies I discuss in my economics principles classes, I often say it's like the economic version of the movie Groundhog Day. Every semester we debunk popular economic fallacies. We learn that free trade creates jobs as opposed to killing them, and that the minimum wage harms low-skilled workers as opposed to helping them. These 'economic zombies' come back again time after time. While it's sometimes depressing to see the same fallacious thinking over and over, I don't consider our class discussions a Sisyphean exercise. As any teacher knows, students often need to be exposed to an idea several times before it 'sticks.'" (01/04/17)

http://blog.independent.org/2017/01/04/sexism-and-zombie-economics/