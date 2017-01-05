Netanyahu — running from the law

Source: OpEdNews

by Lawrence Davidson

"Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threw a temper tantrum (24 December 2016) after the U.S. failed to veto United Nations Security Council Resolution 2234 condemning Zionist settlements on Palestinian territory. Netanyahu called the resolution "shameful." He went so far as to tell the foreign secretary of New Zealand, one of the countries that brought the resolution forward for a vote, that this action was the equivalent of 'an act of war.' He then started recalling Israeli ambassadors from the Security Council states that backed the resolution. Finally, Netanyahu said Israel would 'not abide by it [the resolution].' All in all, it was quite a performance. In order to put the prime minister's outrage in context, let's look at what, in part, the resolution actually says. … UNSC Resolution 2234 told the Israeli government that it is obliged to follow the rule of law — in this case international law." (01/05/17)

http://www.opednews.com/articles/Netanyahu–Running-from-by-Lawrence-Davidson-International_Israel_Netanyahu-170105-467.html