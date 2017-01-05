The Tom Woods Show, episode 817

Source: The Tom Woods Show

"Human Resources departments have for practical purposes become wings of the federal regime. Instead of seeking out the best employees who also happen to fit the company's internal culture, HR departments have adopted a social work philosophy aimed at boosting particular kinds of candidates. Jeb Kinnison discusses how this came to be in his new book, Death by HR." [various formats] (01/04/17)

