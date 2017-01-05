US court rules Volkswagen must face investor lawsuits over Dieselgate

Source: Deutsche Welle [Germany]

"American investors suing German carmaker Volkswagen will have the right to have their cases heard in a US court, a judge ruled on Wednesday. Volkswagen had requested to have an investor lawsuit in California dismissed, arguing that German courts were the proper place to handle cases relating to the Dieselgate emissions scandal. However, in a 41-page ruling, US District Judge Charles Breyer denied the claims. The judge further rejected a request by VW brand chief Herbert Diess to have proposed securities fraud lawsuits also tossed out. In his ruling, Breyer said that 'because the United States has an interest in protecting domestic investors against securities fraud,' the lawsuits should go ahead in an American court." (01/04/17)

