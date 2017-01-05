Source: Tenth Amendment Center

by Michael Boldin

"If your favorite sports team was really awful, and you knew that they'd likely lose a vast majority of their games, would you be disappointed at the end of the season to learn that they did just what you expected them to do? No, of course not. Unfortunately, however, when it comes to the federal government, a lot of people seem to do the opposite." (01/04/17)

http://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/01/having-unrealistic-expectations-for-the-federal-government/