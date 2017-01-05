Israel: Two arrested for threatening judges who convicted soldier

Source: Reuters

"Israeli police said on Thursday they arrested two people for inciting violence on social media against three military judges who convicted a soldier of manslaughter over his fatal shooting of a wounded Palestinian attacker. The judges found Sergeant Elor Azaria, 20, guilty of the charge on Wednesday, and supporters have set up several Facebook pages urging Israel's president to pardon him. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also called for a pardon on his own Facebook page." (01/05/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-israel-palestinians-soldier-idUSKBN14P0Y0