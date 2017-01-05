The pro-work case for Universal Basic Income

Source: Niskanen Center

by Samuel Hammond

"The idea of a Universal Basic Income — an unconditional cash stipend from the government that could, in principle, greatly simplify the existing system of means-tested programs — has come under fire for being antithetical to one of America's strongest values: Work. The argument, most recently articulated by Josh Barro at Business Insider, states that while a cash transfer may be able to provide subsistence, it cannot provide the sense of purpose and dignity that only a job can. This echoes an argument made frequently by AEI president Arthur Brooks that, more than money, the poor lack a feeling of being needed, and for most people only work can provide that feeling. The problem with these arguments is that they simply assume a UBI would significantly undermine the incentive to work, shifting the debate to the red-herring of work's relationship with purpose." [editor's note: Cash stipends don't come "from the government." They come from the people the government steals them from – TLK] (01/04/17)

