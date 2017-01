Source: Free Talk Live

"Police Arrest Old Lady Running Wellness Center for Selling Cannabis :: Police IQ :: Cop Calls In :: Bitcoin Price :: Radio and the FCC and Contract :: Peace Officers and the Law :: Persons :: Global Cannabis Legalization :: States' Rights and the Libertarian Party :: Mexican Border Check :: The Respectables :: Govt Healthcare :: Solar Panels :: Bitcoin Miners Fees Going Crazy and Watch My Bit." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/04/17)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2017-01-04