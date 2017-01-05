Source: spiked

by Mick Hume

"It is a truth universally acknowledged that sequels are almost always worse than the original. Part One of the Leveson Inquiry did serious harm to press freedom in Britain. Leveson Part Two would likely do even more damage to investigative journalism, and take us closer to a secret state. … For the first time since 1695, Britain now has an official state-backed regulator, called Impress, recognised by a suitably medieval-sounding Royal Charter. This little-known outfit has been largely funded by the tabloid-caning Max Mosley. As revealed by the Guido Fawkes website, leading figures at Impress also support the 'Stop Funding Hate' lobby, which presses corporations to withdraw adverts from the Sun, Daily Mail and Express. In other words, we now have a state-backed 'independent' press regulator whose key members want to censor and potentially close down tabloid newspapers that are not to their tastes." (01/05/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/leveson-ii-revenge-of-the-freedom-snatchers/