Die young, stay pretty

Source: The Honest Courtesan

by Maggie McNeill

"As I've stated before, I have absolutely no intention of ever enduring chemotherapy; if I develop cancer I'm going to seek out palliative care, put my affairs in order and let the disease take its course. I've seen more than my share of people I love spending their last days hooked to machines in sterile institutions, dying in infernal contraptions surrounded by shouting doctors and nurses pounding on their chests and shooting chemicals into their veins, or electrically shocking their soon-to-be-corpses, instead of expiring quietly in their own beds surrounded by loved ones. So I have a DNR order; if it's respected I will die when I die rather than being dragged violently back across the threshold because mere humans have decided I'm not allowed to leave this plane yet." (01/05/17)

