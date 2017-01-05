Gender identity and gender misidentification

Source: The Anarchist Shemale

by Aria DiMezzo

"After sharing my previous article to an Anarchist, Voluntaryist, and Libertarian page on Facebook — not something I do often; in fact, this was only the second time in a year that I've done so — the very first comment was, predictably, that no one cares about my mental illness. Right, because that is a conversation transgender people aren't sick of having. And it's extremely common. With almost every video, every post, every article around the Internet that is from a transgender author about transgender things, there is very likely to be some asshat who thinks that he, and only he — because, sorry, I have yet to come across a female doing this — understands that gender is binary, transgender people are insane, and being transgender undermines everything else you have to say because you're insane." (01/05/17)

https://anarchistshemale.com/2017/01/05/gender-identity-gender-misidentification/