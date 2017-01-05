IL: Social media video appears to show torture of man in Chicago

Source: USA Today

"Police say formal charges are expected to be filed Thursday against four suspects in connection with a half-hour video, which exploded on social media, that appears to show at least one black man torturing and taunting a white man and making disparaging remarks about President-elect Donald Trump. The video was initially posted via Facebook Live under the account of someone named Brittany Herring and spread quickly via Twitter and under the hashtag #BLMKidnapping." (01/05/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/01/04/social-media-video-appears-show-torture-man-three-chicago/96184306/