Government: Always a bad deal

by Larken Rose

"When the average, well-trained statist says, 'I'm proud to pay my taxes, because I like to have roads!' they are demonstrating not only a serious degree of Stockholm Syndrome (it's pretty stupid to be 'proud' of being forced to buy a product, even if the product is good), but they are also demonstrating profound economic ignorance. about 1% of federal spending has anything to do with 'muh roads.' So if the roads are why you like taxes, you should ask for an immediate 99% tax cut … for starters." (01/04/17)

