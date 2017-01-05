Fired "Bridgegate" aide heads for Trump's White House

Source: CNN

"New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the first of President-elect Donald Trump's primary rivals to endorse him and once vetted as a vice presidential pick, has been shut out the new administration. But an ex-aide who played a role in the Bridgegate scandal that tarnished Christie will be in it. Bill Stepien, who joined the Trump campaign in August as national field director, snagged a senior role as White House political director, Trump's transition team announced Wednesday. Christie fired Stepien in January 2014 amid the Bridgegate scandal in which Christie aides directed the closure of lanes on the George Washington Bridge as political retribution." (01/04/17)

