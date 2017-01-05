Freedom Feens Radio, 01/05/17

Source: Freedom Feens Radio

"James Weeks II, Jeremy Heisenn-word, and MWD yak about James'[s] stripping for liberty, Jeremy sends MWD some BTC on air, the Rights Brigade gets talked up, and MWD mentions his blog post about ugly paper crypto wallets and teases a discussion about Jello Biafra. In the second hour, MWD interrupts himself while filibustering about Jello and continues interrupting while James reads an article about the former Dead Kennedys front man, Jeremy explains how came down with the sickness during Monday night's show, MWD salutes Kyle Knutson and declares that BipCoin is more punk than a coin named Punk Coin with Jello Biafra's face as the logo, and Jeremy reads about the Nigerian bureaucrats who have the sads because their graft has been taken away." [various formats] (01/05/17)

https://www.freedomfeens.com/?p=13525