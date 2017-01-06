Iraq: Car bomb kills nine at Baghdad market; seven die in other attacks

Source: ABC News

"A car bomb tore through a Baghdad market on Thursday, killing at least nine people in what appeared to be the latest in a series of deadly attacks by the Islamic State group. Elsewhere, four attacks in and around Baghdad killed at least seven people, bringing the day's overall death toll to at least 16. Those attacks, mostly by bombs that went off in commercial areas or targeted security forces, also wounded at least 20 people, police and medical officials said." (01/05/17)

