For those who say all gun buyers should be screened, the data don't matter

Source: Reason

by Jacob Sullum

"The federal background-check requirement applies only to licensed gun dealers, but it applies to them no matter where the transaction takes place. It does not apply to so-called private sales, which do not involve a licensed dealer, also regardless of location. That's why demands for closing the 'gun show loophole' are misleading. Notably, all of the respondents in this survey who had bought firearms at gun shows in the previous two years underwent background checks. The researchers found that the share of guns acquired in private sales without a background check was lower in states that require screening for such transactions: 26 percent, compared to 57 percent in the other states. That suggests about a quarter of private sales occur without a background check even when one is legally required, which is not surprising, since private sales are inherently hard to monitor. The persistence of unrecorded private sales, combined with gun theft and straw purchases by people with clean records, means that extending the background check requirement cannot reasonably be expected to prevent criminals from arming themselves."

http://reason.com/blog/2017/01/05/for-those-who-say-all-gun-buyers-should