Turkey: Regime says it may shut off US access to Incirlik air base

Source: United Press International

"Turkish officials said they are considering shutting down an air base being used by NATO allies in a bombing campaign against the Islamic State over a disagreement about a lack of allied support for Turkey's own military campaign in the Middle East. Turkish Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu said Wednesday that Turkey has the right to shut off international access to Incirlik Air Base, the launching spot for U.S.-led air strikes against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. He called the situation a 'confidence crisis' between the two nations. Turkey has been running its own bombing campaign against Kurdish fighters that it considers terrorists. The United States, however, has supported the Kurdish fighters as allies in the larger fight against the Islamic State." (01/05/17)

