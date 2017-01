Source: The Hacker News

"It seems like the FBI has been hacked, once again! A hacker, using Twitter handle CyberZeist, has claimed to have hacked the FBI's website (fbi.gov) and leaked personal account information of several FBI agents publically. CyberZeist had initially exposed the flaw on 22 December, giving the FBI time to patch the vulnerability in its website's code before making the data public." (01/05/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/01/fbi-plone-cms-hacked.html