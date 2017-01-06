There's little reason to be optimistic about Trump and privacy

Source: Antiwar.com

by Lucy Steigerwald

"It's still impossible to know what president-elect Donald Trump will do. His statements over the past 18 months, and before, have often contradicted each other on issues as varied as foreign policy and transgender people using the bathroom of their choice. On one important issue, however, Trump has been depressingly consistent. From all appearances, he does not seem to be a friend of the Fourth Amendment. But then, that puts him into the camp of the vast majority of politicians." (01/05/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/lucy/2017/01/04/theres-little-reason-to-be-optimistic-about-trump-and-privacy/