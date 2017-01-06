AR: Judge allegedly exchanged light sentences for sex, pills, money

Source: New York Daily News

"He allegedly used the bench to get women in the bedroom. An Arkansas judge has stepped down after being accused of giving female defendants lenient sentences in exchange for sexual favors. Judge Timothy Parker, of Carroll County, allegedly allowed more than a dozen women to exchange sex acts for better bond or release conditions. He was also accused of swapping cash and prescription pills with some of the women. … The judge left the bench on the last day of 2016, despite denying the allegations, and officials announced his ouster Tuesday. As part of his exit, he will never again be allowed to serve as a judge in the state." (01/05/17)

http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ark-judge-allegedly-exchanged-sentences-sex-article-1.2935750