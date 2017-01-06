Electric LibertyLand, episode 1

Source: Lions of Liberty

"The Lions of Liberty are welcoming 2017 with a brand new weekly podcast, Electric LibertyLand, hos[t]ed by Lions co-founder and he of 'Rand Pauluses & Minuses' and 'Mr. Johnson's Libertyhood,' Brian McWilliams. Electric LibertyLand will take on current events, with a mix of pop culture and comedy and feature regular guests from our shows as well as a rotating cast of libertarians, comedians, pundits and the occasional man of legal mystery." [various formats] (01/04/17)

https://lionsoflibertypodcast.podbean.com/e/electric-libertyland-episode-01/