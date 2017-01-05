Stanley Black & Decker to open US plant after Trump's "border tax" threat

Source: USA TODAY

"Stanley Black & Decker said Thursday that it would open a new $35 million manufacturing plant in the U.S. after acquiring the Craftsman tool brand from ailing retailer Sears Holdings. Expanding American manufacturing makes 'business sense' amid 'pervasive' uncertainty regarding the future of U.S. trade with China and Mexico, Stanley Black & Decker CEO James Loree told investors Thursday in a conference call." (01/05/17)

