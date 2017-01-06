Bitcoin plunges [sic] as much as 20% as Chinese yuan soars

Source: Reuters

"A dramatic rally in digital currency bitcoin came to a spectacular end on Thursday with a plunge of up to 20 percent as China's yuan rose sharply — further evidence of an intriguing inverse relationship between the pair. Bitcoin had gained more than 40 percent in two weeks to hit a three-year high of $1,139.89 on Wednesday, just shy of its all-time record of $1,163 on the Europe-based Bitstamp exchange BTC=BTSP. But it dived as low as $885.41 on Thursday as the yuan jumped by over 1 percent in offshore trading and headed for its strongest two-day performance on record. … Bitcoin can [be] used for moving money across the globe quickly and anonymously, and operates outside the control of any central authority." [editor's note: According to those who know, this "plunge" is the same adjustment that occurs daily on the conventional stock market, as profit takers sell off a bit after a sudden large jump – SAT] [additional editor's note: A fluctuation — up OR down — of 20% in a single day isn't the kind of volatility you'd want to see on a regular basis. But yeah, this is almost certainly a profit-taking dip, not an indicator of collapse. No, I'm not an investment advisor and this is not investment advice; but I think I may be buying 😉 – TLK] (01/05/17)

