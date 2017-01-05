Saudi Arabian video on women's rights goes viral

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"A video of a pop song that highlights the oppression of women in Saudi Arabia has amassed millions of views on social media. The video entitled 'Hwages' (loosely translated in English as 'Concerns') shows women in Saudi Arabia skateboarding, playing basketball and dancing. Created by media production company 8ies, the video has been viewed nearly three million times on YouTube since it was uploaded in late December. It features women in full Islamic dress taking part in various activities, singing lyrics that include: 'If only God would rid us of men.' The video appears to express women's frustration with the male-dominated society in Saudi Arabia." (01/05/17)

