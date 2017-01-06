UC Berkeley researcher debunks [sic] global warming hiatus

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"Suggestions by climate change skeptics that ocean cooling put global warming on hiatus more than a decade ago were based on faulty measurements of seawater temperatures, a new study led by a UC Berkeley researcher confirms. Zeke Hausfather, a graduate student at UC Berkeley and analyst with the nonprofit climate science group Berkeley Earth, and his research team concluded that temperatures during the past 15 years rose just as they did in the latter half of the 20th century. Their findings, published Wednesday in the online journal Science Advances, are the latest to debunk the assertion that there was little or no warming between 1998 and 2012." [editor's note: Meanwhile, a noted GW skeptic just resigned in disgust from her Georgia Tech ivory tower – SAT] (01/05/17)

http://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/UC-Berkeley-researcher-debunks-global-warming-10837437.php