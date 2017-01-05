Robert Reich: "There's not very much time"

Source: In These Times

by Joel Bleifuss

"One wonders what Bill Clinton thinks of the fact that one of the most relevant political thinkers of the early 21st century is Robert Reich. As secretary of labor, Reich tried to get the Clinton administration to address growing income inequality, but the 'new Democrats' would have none of it. Reich, a professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley, began his career in public service as an attorney in the Ford administration, worked in the Carter administration and served in Clinton’s first term." (01/03/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/19769/robert-reichs-plan-to-fix-the-democratic-party-sanders-populism-wall-street