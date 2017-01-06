New status anxiety fuels Trump derangement

Source: USA Today

Glenn Harlan Reynolds

"It's been nearly two months since the election, and Democrats and leftists still haven't settled down. The campus safe spaces and cry-ins immediately after the votes were counted were bad enough. But the craziness is still going on. Why are they so upset? I think it's because of status anxiety. Our privileged, college-educated left (what Joel Kotkin calls the gentry liberals) feels that its preeminent position in American society is under threat. And people care a lot about status. What's more, the people who seem to be lashing out the most are, in fact, just those gentry liberals: academics, entertainers, pundits, low-level tech types, and so on." (01/05/17)

