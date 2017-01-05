Why Russia's most effective hack is still taking place

Source: Cracked

by Robert Evans

"So the FBI and Homeland Security just released a report saying Russian spy agencies were responsible for hacking all those internal emails from the Democratic National Committee. Julian Assange, on the other hand, is 1,000 percent sure Russia had nothing to do with that. Other smart people without cotton candy hair and pending rape charges [sic] also doubt Russian involvement. It's one of those confusing debates that even the beardiest of computer nerds disagree on. So what's going on here? Did Russia hack the 2016 election? I struggle to work my smartphone's alarm some mornings, so no, I don't know if Russia 'hacked' the election. But they sure as hell found a backdoor entrance to hack our democracy. They didn't need an army of Mr. Robots — just an army of writers who knew how to generate clickable content. See, almost half of us get our news from links we see shared on Facebook." [editor's note: Evans's disinfo attempt on Assange tells me all I need to know about his credibility – TLK] (01/05/17)

http://www.cracked.com/blog/russia-didnt-hack-election-they-hacked-democracy