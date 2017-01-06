Rodrigo Duterte's army of online trolls

Source: The New Republic

by Sean Williams

"Since Rodrigo Duterte was elected president of the Philippines last June, he has waged a brutal crackdown on drug dealers and addicts. Nearly 4,000 people have been killed by government forces, and Duterte has invoked the Holocaust to describe the scope of his ambition. 'Hitler massacred three million Jews,' he declared in September. 'Now there is three million drug addicts. There are. I’d be happy to slaughter them.' Duterte’s authoritarian rhetoric has elicited sharp condemnations from human rights advocates and foreign leaders. But there’s another front in his war on drugs that has escaped international attention. Last fall, as I reported on the violence in the Philippines, I picked up an ardent critic on social media. Her name was Madelyn, and she was young and attractive, with long hair and deep, brown eyes. When I posted about Duterte’s war on drugs, Madelyn responded with derision." (01/04/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/138952/rodrigo-dutertes-army-online-trolls