Countries are not companies

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Steven Horwitz

"One of the most persistent false beliefs held by American voters is that someone with 'business experience' would do a better job 'running the economy' than politicians have. Let's put aside the idea that an economy is something that needs to be, or can be, 'run' and explore whether a CEO of a major company as president really would be better for the economy. Of course we have precisely this situation in front of us as Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office. There are dozens of theories about why so many voted for Trump, but surely one part of his appeal was that his apparently successful business career made him more qualified to fix the US economy. In his runs at the presidency in the 1990s, Ross Perot had a similar appeal." (01/05/17)

